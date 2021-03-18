It's been confirmed that Coronavirus vaccine appointments offered in error to the over 40s age group in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire earlier this week will still be honoured - despite a slow down in national vaccine supplies for next month.

On Monday, the online booking system for people living in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire was opened for people aged 40 and over to book a vaccine appointment.

A few hours later, it was closed again, with Nottingham and Nottinghamshire Clinical Commissioning Group apologising, saying it had opened too early in error.

At the time they said any appointments made within that window would be honoured, and they confirmed today that is still the case, despite an expected "significant reduction" in vaccine supply, due to a "delay in the scheduled arrival from the Serum Institute of India".

Health leaders in England have been asked to close unfilled bookings and “ensure no further appointments are uploaded” to booking systems in April.

NHS bosses said that as a result of the supply issues, people under the age of 50 should only get the jab if they are in a priority group, meaning younger adults could face a longer wait to be be vaccinated.

Mr Hancock has insisted vaccine appointment for the over-50s will still go ahead - they have been invited to book an appointment through the NHS website.

He also said that the April 15 target for vaccinating this age group, along with other phase one priority groups, with at least one vaccine dose, would be met.

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire CCG say they have not cancelled any appointments already made for any age group.

When will I get my vaccine?

Phase one priority groups (to be offered first dose by mid-April)

1 - Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers (800,000 people)

2 - Those aged 80 and over and frontline health and social care workers (a total of 7.1 million people in this group: 3.3m over 80s, 2.4m healthcare workers, 1.4m social care workers)

3 - Those aged 75 and over (2.3 million)

4 - Those aged 70 and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals (4.4 million)

5 - Those aged 65 and over (2.9 million)

6 - All individuals aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality (7.3 million)

7 - Those aged 60 and over (1.8 million)

8 - Those aged 55 years and over (2.4 million)

9 - Those aged 50 years of age and over (2.8 million)

Phase two (to be offered first dose by mid-July)

10 - All those aged 40-49 years

11 - All those aged 30-39 years

12 - All those aged 18-29 years

