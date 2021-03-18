Drayton Manor theme park fined £1 million after schoolgirl died on ride

Drayton Manor theme park operators have been fined £1 million after a schoolgirl died on a water rapids ride.

Evha Jannath, 11, was "propelled" from a six-seater vessel on the Splash Canyon ride at Drayton Manor in Staffordshire during an end-of-year school trip in 2017.

During a two day sentencing at Stafford Crown Court, lawyers for the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) said the theme park's operators oversaw "systemic failures of safety" on the river rapids ride.

Aerial footage of Drayton Manor's Splash Canyon ride shortly after the incident in 2017.

What happened on the day?

Evha and four friends, from Jameah Girls Academy in Leicester, boarded the boat unsupervised, after a member of staff allocated to look after them, stayed with another pupil who didn’t want to go on the ride.

In 2019 an inquest heard how Evha and other pupils had been repeatedly standing up on the circular vessel and were "reaching into the water" against the rules.

Their boat had then hit a barrier and sent her head first into the water, initially the water was up to her thighs.

Appearing uninjured, she was then shown on CCTV wading along the edge of the ride route towards the exit platform, trying to get back to her friends as she was unable to swim.

Police at the scene on the day of the accident. Credit: David Charles / PA

After trying to climb the ride’s ‘travelator’ which lifts the ride vessels up out of the water, onto an exit platform, she fell off the side into a ‘much deeper’ area of water at the park.

An alarm was raised and staff rushed over to the ride to begin a search and around 11 minutes later, Evha was spotted face down in the water.

Following six more minutes she was pulled out, where CPR and three defibrillator shocks were administered before ambulance crew arrived.

Despite advance life support by air ambulance medics, the schoolgirl was pronounced dead less than two hours later at Birmingham Children’s Hospital.

An air ambulance arrived at the scene. Credit: David Charles/PA

Jameah Girls Academy Headteacher Enfana Bora said the teacher, who was supposed to accompany the girls, acted in line with the school’s health and safety policy on the day.

High Court Judge Mr Justice Spencer said no sentence he imposed could reflect the tragedy in the case and described the girl's death as "an utterly tragic waste of a young life."

Drayton Manor had admitted breaching Section 3 of the Health and Safety at Work Act.