Hospital staff in Nuneaton have paid tribute to a colleague who died after contracting coronavirus.

Nurses and doctors at George Eliot Hospital applauded Dawn Downes as she made her final journey past the hospital on Wednesday March 17.

Dawn, who was a much-loved colleague and Union representative at the hospital, died at the age of 60 on February 25.

Some of her colleagues wore Mickey Mouse ears whilst paying their tributes, as Dawn was a huge Disney fan.

There were also Unison flags flying in the wind, representing the union that she proudly fought for.

Colleagues say she championed the rights of patients and staff as well as people in her community.

Tributes poured in from across the community and they all shared a common theme - her incredible care, compassion and dedication.

A fundraising appeal in her name has already hit its £5,000 target and will be donated to the causes that meant so much to her.

Hospital bosses say they're still thinking of a suitable way to remember her.

