Woman suffers life-changing injuries after being attacked by herd of cows

A woman who suffered life-changing injuries after being attacked by a herd of cows is raising awareness of the potential dangers of walking near them, especially with dogs.

Pip Peacock, from Bakewell in Derbyshire, was walking her dog at Magpie Mine near Sheldon when the incident happened.

The 63-year-old suffered 34 breaks in her ribs, a broken collar bone, broken shoulder ligaments, and a broken finger, as well as serious wounds to her left leg and right knee.

She had to be flown to hospital by the Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance in September 2019, and spent eight days in an induced coma and another two weeks in hospital.

Lynn Wood, from Derbyshire, Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance, told us how important the service is.

Pip has set herself a challenge of walking 1,000 miles in 2021 to raise funds for the local air ambulance.

What should you do about cows?

Andrew Critchlow, NFU county adviser for Derbyshire, says when on a walk you should give cattle a wide berth and never go between cows and calves.

If you have a dog, and cattle begin to approach you, you should let go of the dog, as it's likely they will look after themselves.

The PDSA charity says walkers should think about a number of things before setting out on a countryside walk. They include: