Andy Bevan reports

The funeral service was held this afternoon for one of television's best-loved programme directors, Peter Harris, who died last month aged 85.

He worked at our former studios in Birmingham and Nottingham.

He had a flamboyant style and larger-than-life personality, and across five decades he brought his unique style to hits like Tiswas, The Muppet Show and Spitting Image.

Outrageous." "Unique." "Ridiculous." "Fun." "Genius.

"He didn't want anything to be second best. He was prepared to put his whole body into getting that production right."

- Barbara Bradbury, Peter's Production Assistant

"Without Peter Harris, Tiswas would never have got off the ground. He was just extraordinary. He was one of the most talented people I've ever worked with. He was so energetic and bouncy and outrageously camp and he taught me a huge amount, not just about presenting, but also about timing.

I'm pretty sure I wouldn't have stayed in television without Peter Harris."

- Chris Tarrant, Tiswas host

Andy Bevan has been speaking to some of his colleagues, who also became his friends.