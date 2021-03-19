Warwickshire woman calls for street lights to be kept on for women's safety

A woman from Warwickshire has started a petition for the street lights in the area to be turned back on overnight to help women feel safer in the dark.

It follows the Sarah Everand case, which has prompted mass discussions around sexual harassment and women's safety.

Chloe Fojtik started the petition last week and its already had over 2,500 signatures.

She's also been inundated with around 50 messages from women about their experiences of feeling unsafe.

Warwickshire County Council introduced a 'Part-night' street lighting policy in 2012/2013 as a way to be carbon efficient.

This means that 65% of street lights in the county switch on at dusk and off at midnight between Sunday to Thursday and at 1am on Friday and Saturday night.

The council says it has been monitoring the part-night street lighting policy and has founds that there is no evidence that the introduction of part-night lighting is associated with increases in crime.

It added that it values the views of its residents and will be considering the petition carefully.

No-one should ever find themselves on the receiving end of harassment, abuse or violence. It is in no way acceptable and anyone who does so should immediately report it. Alex Franklin-Smith, Assistant Chief Constable for Warwickshire

A similar petition for street lights in Clapham Common has had 25,000 signatures, and there are campaigns in Leeds, Glasgow, Southampton, Cardiff and many more cities too.

