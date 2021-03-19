West Midlands Police officer convicted of assaulting woman spared jail

A West Midlands Police officer has escaped jail after attacking a woman as she walked home on her own.

PC Oliver Banfield, from Bidford-on-Avon in Warwickshire, was drunk when he grabbed her, tackled her to the ground and put her in a headlock, before shouting abuse in July last year.

Banfield was sentenced today after admitting a charge of assault by beating at an earlier hearing.

He was sentenced to a 14-week curfew, which bans him from leaving his house between 7pm and 7am, and ordered to pay compensation and costs.

The sentence has provoked reaction from woman across the country, in the light of nationwide discussions about female safety, following the death of Sarah Everard.

The victim, Emma Homer, said the assault had left her with "anxiety, insomnia and stress" which had been "compounded by the slow response from Warwickshire Police".

The force has since personally apologised to Mrs Homer stating its "initial response to the report of the assault was not as swift as it should have been".

To be verbally abused with misogynistic slang, grabbed by the neck, and forced to the floor on a dark road by a drunk man a foot taller than me is terrifying, but to then find that he was a police officer shook my belief system to its core. Emma Homer

She said since the attack she has lived with constant anxiety, changed her route home, and asked her family not to discuss the case as it sends her into a panic attack.

West Midlands Police said today that Oliver Banfield was removed from public-facing duties after the assault and while the investigation by Warwickshire Police was being carried out.

They say,

Now sentencing has taken place, our investigation will be carried out and PC Banfield faces allegations of gross misconduct and is currently suspended. West Midlands Police statement

They say they do understand the strength of feeling surrounding the death of Sarah Everard, but say it would not be appropriate for them to comment further at this stage.

“Our role is to protect the public, who should be able to trust us. We therefore hold all our officers to the highest standards and we will take appropriate action against anyone whose actions fall below what is expected."

West Midlands police and crime commissioner David Jamieson said it was "right that Oliver Banfield is now facing a gross misconduct investigation and has been suspended".