A clinical trial will examine ways to protect care home residents. Credit: PA

A major new clinical trial looking at ways to protect care home residents and staff from Covid-19 is being launched by the University of Nottingham.

Hundreds of care homes will be recruited to take part in the research project, named PROTECT-CH, which will look at ways to reduce transmission of Coronavirus, and serious illness developing as a result.

"Care homes have seen high rates of illness and death due to COVID-19 throughout the pandemic,” lead researcher Prof Philip Bath said.

“Apart from vaccines, there are no drugs for preventing serious Covid-19 and the PROTECT-CH trial is designed to test drugs that might reduce infection, hospital admission and death."

The two-year study will start in May, and has been given £1.7 million of government funding.

It will run in conjunction with a second trial, called PROTECT-V, being run by the University of Cambridge.

That will look at protecting those with weakened immune systems, such as transplant patients or people with cancer, for whom vaccines may not work quite so well.

England’s Chief Medical Officer, Prof Chris Whitty, urged people to sign up to the trials, adding: “The more proven clinical tools we can use to protect these very vulnerable groups the better, so I encourage as many eligible individuals, care home operators and residents to take part in these studies.”

The Nottingham study aims to recruit 400 care homes, covering around 12,000 residents.

If approved, the treatments they develop would be rolled out nationwide - meaning the 420,000-plus elderly people currently in care across the country would benefit.