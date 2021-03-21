Birmingham's iconic Chamberlain Clock has been returned back to its spot in the city's Jewellery Quarter.

It was erected back in 1903 to mark Joseph Chamberlain's tour of South Africa after the end of the Second Boer War and was unveiled a year later. It’s been a landmark for the area ever since. It was last refurbished around 30 years ago, however, over recent years the paintwork had corroded and the clock itself had stopped working.

The clock was removed from the roundabout last August to be repaired and repainted by specialist Midlands clockmakers Smith of Derby. The sounds of the clock will also return as the bell to mark the hour has been restored.

Alongside the clock itself, a new interpretation board has been installed with information from three young local researchers, helping to explain the history of the clock and provide some background on Joseph Chamberlain. It’s hoped this will get visitors to connect more with the local history of the area.

The refurbishment of the Clock was a winning pledge in the Jewellery Quarter Business Improvement District's 2017 renewal proposal, and those behind the £150,000 refurbishment hope it will help mark a new era for the Jewellery Quarter as businesses start to reopen after the pandemic.