Police officer convicted of assaulting woman resigns

A police officer who was convicted of assaulting a woman has today resigned from West Midlands Police.

PC Oliver Banfield, who had been suspended by the force, will still face a misconduct hearing in due course.

He was convicted of assault following an investigation by Warwickshire Police.

Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine, of West Midlands Police, said: “Today I have accepted the resignation of PC Oliver Banfield.

“I want to stress that former PC Banfield will still face an accelerated misconduct hearing, chaired by the Chief Constable, in the near future."

“The misconduct process had had to wait until after criminal and court processes concluded, because of police regulations.

“I will make the outcome of that hearing public as soon as I can.

“I recognise the distress Emma Homer – who was assaulted and verbally abused by Banfield – has suffered during this time.

“We have spoken to her today to update her on the resignation of former PC Banfield and will continue to keep her updated.”