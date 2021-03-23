Members of the so-called Shrewsbury 24, trade unionists who challenged their convictions for picketing nearly 50 years ago, have been cleared at the Court of Appeal.

They included the actor Ricky Tomlinson, before he became famous.

Who were the Shrewsbury 24?

24 trade unionists picketed building sites in Shrewsbury during the 1972 national builders' strike. They were charged with offences including unlawful assembly, conspiracy to intimidate and affray. 22 of them were convicted.

A campaign has been underway to overturn the convictions.

These images show the pickets at the heart of the case.

The pickets at the heart of the Shrewsbury 24's case Credit: Shropshire Star

What did the case argue?

Lawyers representing 14 of the Shrewsbury 24, including The Royle Family star Ricky Tomlinson, argued that the destruction of original witness statements meant their convictions were unsafe.

They also said a TV documentary, aired during the original trial, could have influenced the jury.

Ricky Tomlinson delivered a petition to Downing Street calling for the convictions to be overturned

What was said today?

In its written ruling, the Court of Appeal allowed the 14 appellants' appeals on the ground that original witness statements had been destroyed.

Lord Justice Fulford said,

"If the destruction of the handwritten statements had been revealed to the appellants at the time of the trial, this issue could have been comprehensively investigated with the witnesses when they gave evidence, and the judge would have been able to give appropriate directions.

"We have no doubt that if that had happened, the trial process would have ensured fairness to the accused. Self-evidently, that is not what occurred."

By the standards of today, what occurred was unfair to the extent that the verdicts cannot be upheld. Lord Justice Fulford

How did it all unfold in the 70s?

In 1972 the fire and fury of 70s industrial conflict arrived in Shrewsbury, during a long-running construction workers dispute.

A group of union members from North Wales were put onto buses and taken to the town to picket construction sites. The practice was known as “flying pickets”. It was banned in the 1980’s, but in 1972 it was legal.

The activists - including the actor Ricky Tomlinson, before he found fame - insist that there was no intimidation. They even claim that they received the good wishes of the Chief Constable as they got on the coaches which took them back home.

But five months later the police came calling. 24 men were charged and eventually convicted of crimes such as conspiracy and affray.

The trials were held in Shrewsbury in the face of huge anger and protests outside the court.

The scenes featured heavily in a documentary which was transmitted during the trial. An hour long film, followed by a studio discussion in which it was claimed some unions were dominated by Communists and that the construction workers strike was all about revolution.

This month, nearly 50 years later, the pickets’ lawyers revealed documents to the court of appeal which they say prove the Government of the day was heavily involved in making that programme.

The court heard that it could have scared and influenced the jury at the time, and that the convictions of the Shrewsbury 24 were unsafe.

Ricky Tomlinson at a protest outside the Houses of Parliament, Westminster, in 2009 Credit: PA

The case was heard in the Court of Appeal at the start of February and ruled today.