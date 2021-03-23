Tributes have been paid to 18-year-old Harvey Blount, an RAF serviceman from Derby, who died when the car he was travelling in crashed down a motorway embankment.

West Mercia Police said Harvey Blount was pronounced dead at the scene on the M42 near Redditch in Worcestershire on Mothering Sunday, despite treatment from fire and ambulance crews.

He was a member of RAF personnel based at MoD St Athan, near Barry.

Harvey Blount Credit: West Mercia Police

His family has spoken of him as a bright and loving person with a smile for everyone:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we have to announce the sudden passing of our son Harvey Blount, he is the beloved son to Sally and Jody; and brother to Tayler and Daisy.

"Harvey was a bright, loving person who had a smile for everyone. We were so proud of him and he always saw the good in everyone. He took on life with ease and made the most challenging things seem like nothing.

"We will miss him forever and the pain will never go away. We can’t put into words how much we love you. Lots of love from the family xxx"