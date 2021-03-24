By ITV Central Producer, Pablo Taylor

A man from Birmingham has been convicted of battering and shaking to death a baby girl left in his care.

21-month-old Lilly Hanrahan died three days after being admitted to Birmingham Children's Hospital in July 2017, when her life support was turned off.

Sean Sadler left Lilly, a "happy and bubbly" girl, with with a catastrophic brain injury and six broken ribs.

The 32-year-old, from Northfield, told emergency services the child had been ‘perfectly fine’ and that he had been unable to wake her after she took a nap.

Sean Sadler Credit: West Midlands Police

Prosecutors said Lilly had been ‘forcibly shaken’, possibly involving impact on a surface such as an armrest of a sofa.

Sadler pleaded not guilty to murder but was convicted by a jury at Birmingham Crown Court.

During his trial, the jury heard from expert witnesses who testified that they found multiple sites of recent and healing injuries on Lilly’s small body. They found a total of 40 injuries, including 20 to her head and neck and the rest to her body and limbs.

Lilly’s home in Northfield

Lilly Hanrahan was born on 21 February 2016.

Shortly after, she was placed into the care of her grandmother, with another woman appointed as her special guardian.

On July 7, Lilly moved into the home of her special guardian, who began a relationship with Sean Sadler in spring 2017.

In November of 2017, Lesley Hanrahan says she began to notice injuries on her granddaughter’s body, but was told that they had been sustained at nursery.

On 19th November, a 999 call was made and paramedics arrived at Lilly's home to find her unresponsive.

Lilly’s grandmother says Lesley says, “She loved to dance!” “She would hear music and her arm would shoot up in the air.

“I’ve got another grandchild and when you look at her, you’d think it was Lilly, and it kills me.”

She hopes Sean Sadler is sentenced to a lengthy spell behind bars.

West Midlands Police say child death investigations often take longer than other murder cases because of the length of time experts need to assess injuries.

They say this can often be extremely difficult for the family involved, as they wait to discover the circumstances surrounding the death of their loved one.

Family liaison officer DC Jo Buchanan

Sadler will be sentenced on Friday 26th March.