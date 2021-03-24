11-year-old Harriet Gregory from Derby has had her first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, making her one of the youngest children outside clinical trials to receive a Covid vaccination.

She is severely disabled and her family have spent the last year protecting her from infection, so they're hoping this will start the return to normality.

Harriet was only given a few months to live when she was born, and among her complex medical needs is respiratory distress.

She has an undiagnosed life-limiting condition, is fully dependent on a ventilator, and relies on her parents and her medical team for all her needs.

There have always been challenging times in Harriet's life and as her parents we have to put our own lives on hold and concentrate on getting her to the place she needs to be, which sometimes can feel like an impossible task. Jason Gregory, Harriet's father

In the last 6 months Harriet actually died in the resuscitation room at the Derby Royal Hospital, and was brought back to life after nearly two minutes of being clinically dead.

She has also had an eye operation at Birmingham Children's Hospital to save her sight.

Her family and carers have all had the vaccine already in order to keep her safe.

Although she is extremely clinical vulnerable, her age means she doesn't fit into the priority lists drawn up by the government.

However, her family discussed her situation with Harriet's paediatric consultant, given that catching Covid would have been devastating for her.

Her consultant was able to get approval to use the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. He came to the house to administer it, in a huge moment for her family.

As a family we feel there is now some light at the end of a very dark tunnel and look forward to some sort of normality.

Professor Adam Finn is from the University of Bristol and a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

He says that no decision had been made yet on extending the Covid-19 vaccine programme to children.

He told ITV's Good Morning Britain,

"As far as I know there has been no decision made to immunise children starting in August, or indeed any decision been taken to immunise children at all at this point.

But it's certainly something that we might need to do."

Referring to a clinical trial on the use of the Oxford vaccine in children, he added: "That's why we're doing the study and we will be doing more studies of the other vaccines in children over the coming weeks.

"In order to establish that vaccines can safely be used in children, we need to do that."

When will I get the jab?

People are being offered the Coronavirus vaccine in a set order, based on how likely it is that they will become seriously ill if they catch Covid-19.

The order is based on advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).

Phase one priority groups (to be offered first dose by mid-April)

1 - Residents in a care home for older adults and their carers (800,000 people)

2 - Those aged 80 and over and frontline health and social care workers (a total of 7.1 million people in this group: 3.3m over 80s, 2.4m healthcare workers, 1.4m social care workers)

3 - Those aged 75 and over (2.3 million)

4 - Those aged 70 and over and clinically extremely vulnerable individuals (4.4 million)

5 - Those aged 65 and over (2.9 million)

6 - All individuals aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions which put them at higher risk of serious disease and mortality (7.3 million)

7 - Those aged 60 and over (1.8 million)

8 - Those aged 55 years and over (2.4 million)

9 - Those aged 50 years of age and over (2.8 million)

Phase two (to be offered first dose by mid-July)

10 - All those aged 40-49 years

11 - All those aged 30-39 years

12 - All those aged 18-29 years