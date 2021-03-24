Teenager dies after hit-and-run moped crash in Birmingham

A teenager has died after being seriously injured following a hit-and-run crash in Birmingham on Tuesday (March 22).

The 16-year-old is believed to have been sitting in the passenger seat, behind a motorcyclist, on a moped before it collided with a car.

The incident took place on Rocky Lane in Perry Barr just before 7.20pm.

Credit: Snapper SK

The teenager suffered a serious head injury in the collision and was pronounced dead on Wednesday afternoon (March 23).

Police have launched an investigation to trace the car and its occupants after the vehicle fled from the scene.

The car driver made off and I would encourage them to do the right thing and come and speak to us about what happened. It’s important we hear their side of the story. Detective Inspector Adam Jobson, West Midlands Police

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. Credit: Snapper SK.

Officers were told that another moped was being ridden in tandem with the bike, while the rider was also spotted leaving the scene.

Specialist family liaison officers are supporting the teenager's family and friends while police continue to piece together what happened.

