More than 25 million people in the UK have now been vaccinated against Coronavirus, and more than half of adults in the Midlands.

But the number of jabs being taken up by black and minority ethnic communities is still lower than those being accepted by white people.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics show 44% of Black or Black British adults have reported vaccine hesitancy - the highest of all ethnic groups.

Vaccine hesitancy among adults:

44% Black or Black British

18% Chinese or other

17% Mixed race

16% Asian or British Asian

8% White

Research has also revealed the stark fact that ethnic minority communities are more likely to die from coronavirus.

It's believed the low take up of the jab is partly due to misinformation and myths circulating on social media.

So, weeks after famous faces, such as Adil Ray, Romesh Ranganathan and Beverley Knight banded together to encourage vaccine take up, people from ethnic minority communities across the Midlands have now come together for an ITV News Central project.

Speaking in English, Punjabi, Urdu and Gujarati, they share their experiences to try to reassure their local communities, and encourage them to take the jab - to help us all work towards a safer future.

More than a dozen people from ethnic minority backgrounds have joined together urging people from the community to take the vaccine.