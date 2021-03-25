A man who killed his eight-year-old daughter by stabbing her to death has been found dead in his cell.

William Billingham was found dead last week in his cell at HMP Birmingham.

He was serving a 27-year minimum term for stabbing Mylee Billingham in a "cowardly and brutal" attack in Brownhills, near Walsall, in January 2018.

A trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard 55-year-old Billingham used a kitchen knife to kill Mylee in a revenge attack on her mother, his ex-partner Tracey Taundry. He also held a blade to her neck.

Miss Taundry dialled 999 from outside Billingham's house, telling operators to hurry as Mylee was screaming "stop it daddy".

William Billingham Credit: West Midlands Police

The judge said at the time,

"This offence was driven by jealousy and anger. You killed her in order to cause pain to her mother. As such, this was an act of revenge.

"Ultimately, this was the brutal, cowardly killing of a defenceless and much-loved child, who had her whole life ahead of her."

Father of Mylee Billingham sentenced to life in prison for murder

The inquest heard that his death is not believed to be suspicious, and that the father-of-six was already dead by the time paramedics arrived at the jail on March 19.

The Area Coroner for Birmingham, James Bennett, said Billingham's death was likely to be linked to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and confirmed that the 57-year-old had complained of feeling unwell and had been assessed by medical staff on March 18.

Mr Bennett adjourned the inquest until a review hearing on July 29.