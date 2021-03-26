Crufts 2021 cancelled due to safety fears and covid uncertainty

The world's biggest dog show Crufts has been cancelled for 2021.

The event was due to take place at the NEC in Solihull in July, after already being pushed back from March as a result of coronavirus restrictions.

The Kennel Club said the event could not take place over safety fears and uncertainty around coronavirus.

It's the first the show has been cancelled since 1954.

Credit: PA Images

In a statement, The Kennel Club said:

With regret, The Kennel Club must announce the cancellation of Crufts 2021, due to take place on the 15 – 18 July. This is due to the uncertainty of the current situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic and consideration for the health and safety of all its staff, volunteers, exhibitors, trade stand holders and visitors. The Kennel Club

Organisers hope to bring Crufts back on 10-13 March 2022.

