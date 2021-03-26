Meghan Duchess of Sussex donates ten thousand pounds to Nottingham charity

The Duchess of Sussex has donated ten thousand pounds to a Nottingham charity to help tackle poverty, racism and social exclusion.

Meghan gave the money to Himmah, based in Gamble Street in the Hyson Green area of the city, with funds from The Royal Foundation.

The community project provides more than 650 emergency food parcels every month to people across the city, as well as serving more than 60 hot meals every week.

The director of the charity, Sajid Mohammed, said at first he thought it was a "hoax".

He said: "They kept emailing me and ringing me about the donation saying it was from the Duchess of Sussex and I just couldn't believe it - I was utterly gobsmacked".

Sajid Mohammed says he's hugely humbled that Meghan knew about our charity and wanted to support them.

He added: "It's an absolutely incredible sum and we're so very grateful."

In 2017 Nottingham was the first place Harry and Meghan visited on their first official royal engagement together

The charity said the money from Meghan's foundation has been put towards stocking the food bank, purchasing equipment and providing vital funds for the Salaam Shalom Kitchen - the only joint Muslim and Jewish community kitchen in the UK.

Karen Worth, co-chair and trustee Salaam Shalom Kitchen, said: "We are so delighted and pleased that Salaam Shalom Kitchen has been noticed and chosen by the Duchess of Sussex."

The money for the donation came from funds that were raised for The Royal Foundation from the sale of Together: Our Community Cookbook and the duchess gifted the money so the charity can "continue transforming lives".

Sajid Mohammed continued by saying how every Wednesday, people from the charity are outside The Bridge centre, whatever the weather, giving out hot meals and "a friendly hello" to anyone who needs it.

To start with they would give out 60 meals per week, but now it's more like 90.

He added: "This year has been incredibly tough for a lot of people, we've seen a huge increase in uptake for our services since the start of the pandemic."

