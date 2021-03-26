A 7-year-old girl from Ashby-de-la-Zouch has collected more than six hundred Easter Eggs to thank hospital staff for their work during the pandemic.

Clarissa Green, from Ashby-de-la-Zouch, decided that she wanted to do something to thank staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham for saving her grannies life a few years ago.

Clarissa has now collected 614 Easter Eggs through donations from local shops and the generosity of family and friends.

Clarissa plans to donate the Easter Eggs to the QE Hospital in Birmingham to thank staff for their hard work. Credit: Felicity Greenfield

This isn't the first time Clarissa has shown her appreciation for frontline workers.

In May 2020 the little girl cycled 100 miles in 10 consecutive days to raise over £1500 for NHS charities - after only learning to ride her bike the summer before.

And it doesn't stop there.

During lockdown last April Clarissa handmade 600 key-rings, with the label 'after the storm there is always a rainbow', which she delivered in her local area to remind people they weren't alone.

Clarissa is the most inspirational little girl, she comes up with the ideas herself and runs with them. Felicity Greenfield, Clarissa's mum

Her parents say they're very proud of the hard work their daughter has put in over the past 12 months to make other people happy.

They say before the start of the pandemic Clarissa was always interested in supporting others and took part in her first charity fundraiser when she was just 4-year-old.

They say as Clarissa has gotten older her ideas have got bigger and she always has "her next plan in place".

