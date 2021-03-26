Cordell Jeffers from Birmingham struggled with the education system and was kicked out of school before he secured any qualifications.

Later diagnosed with dyslexia, Cordell realised that this was a major contributing factor to his performance in class.

His mum moved him to the Caribbean to finish his education there and he returned more determined to have a successful career.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t find a job and lost all confidence in his abilities.

He had always been interested in business and so went to The Prince’s Trust to do theEnterprise programme where he started his first business, Mungo Sports, a sportswearbrand.

The Prince’s Trust helps young people aged 11 to 30 who are unemployed or struggling in their education to transform their lives by supporting them to realise their potential.

Credit: Cordell Jeffers

He then developed a local and international social enterprise where he runsinspirational workshops for young people.

ITV News spoke to one of Cordell's mentees, Blake Bentley, here's what he said about working with the entrepreneur: "I met Cordell on the streets of Birmingham while he was doing charity work.

"Since then Cordell has put in a great deal of effort, free of charge, to keep me motivated and to help get my business to the next level.

"Cordell’s determination to change the life’s of others is honourable and inspiring and I will forever be grateful for his help."

The 28-year-old businessman has also sponsored 30 students into education across four countries globally and he regularly gives motivational speeches.

Cordell was celebrated at a star-studded virtual awards ceremony last month.

He won the prestigious Watches of Switzerland Group Change Maker Award, recognising young people who are inspiring others through their personal experience of turning their lives around, at the ceremony hosted by Ant and Dec.

At the virtual ceremony, Cordell was surprised by actor, Ashley Walters after receiving his award.

Congratulating the young people on their awards, this year’s winners received a special video message from Founder and President of The Prince’s Trust, HRH The Prince of Wales.

I would like to send my most heartfelt congratulations to all of this year’s award winners, each of you has inspired us with your determination, your incredible spirit and your commitment to working towards a truly positive future. HRH The Prince of Wales

After being presented with The Change Maker Award, Cordell said: “This time last year I was interviewing winners backstage at The Prince’s Trust Awards, so winning this award is incredible and humbling, it really means a lot to me.

"My journey with The Prince’s Trust has enabled me to develop my skills and focus on uplifting other young people in my local community and beyond.

"The Trust offers young people, regardless of their background, a chance to be the best version of themselves. They’ve inspired me to continue to help others and to create a future for myself that I can be proud of. I can’t thank them enough.”

This is Cordell Jeffers full life story:

