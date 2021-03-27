Teenager dies and six injured following car crash in Rushall

Pictures from Snapper SK

A teenager was killed and six people are injured following a horrific crash in Rushall, near Walsall.

The 19-year-old was a passenger in a Seat Leon which crashed into a parked car on Pelsall Lane just after 9pm on Friday 26 March.

Three other men in the car, all aged 19 - 21, were taken to hospital where the driver remains in a serious but stable condition and the other two have been discharged.

A couple in the parked car were taken to hospital with serious injuries, they too remain stable. Their nine-year-old daughter was also taken to hospital, but is less seriously injured. She has now been discharged.

West Midlands Police is now investigating the circumstances leading up to the crash.

Officers have spoken to several witnesses and the serious collision investigation team is also looking at CCTV footage.

Police are asking anyone with information contact them.