Covid chaos: Nottingham park closes to prevent more gatherings

Rajiv Popat reports

The Arboretum has been closed in Nottingham after hundreds of people gathered there on Monday 29 March, ITV News Central understands.

On the day some coronavirus restrictions were eased, footage emerged on social media of crowds partying in the park, climbing trees, dancing, fighting, urinating and drinking alcohol.

Credit: Ashley Kirk

Huge piles of rubbish were also left strewn across the grass.

Credit: ITV News Central

Since Monday morning, two households or groups of up to six people have been allowed to meet outside in England, and one person interviewed there said they were simply following the rules,

As long as everyone's following the rules for Covid, it feels alright, the rule of six, as long as we're within our six.

Credit: Ashley Kirk

But police have now put a dispersal order in placed at The Arboretum - with community protection officers on the gates and extra police patrols over the coming days.

While we can of course understand people’s desire to want to be out in the sun and enjoying these mild temperatures we are currently experiencing, the government and our health colleagues remain extremely cautious and advise that people continue to minimise social contact. We would like to remind people that we are still only partly out of lockdown measures. Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper, Nottinghamshire Police

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper added:

“We are aware of a number of residents choosing to be out in the Arboretum. The behaviour yesterday was unacceptable and we are disappointed people decided to behave in this selfish way. That is why we have now taken the decision to put a dispersal order in place.

“Our officers will continue to engage with people to ensure they are still sticking to the rules. It is up to us all to keep to the measures so we can continue on the roadmap out of lockdown, by keeping the virus at bay.”

The leader of the City Council said he was horrified that people would take such risks, in a city which has lost more than 600 people to Covid, and people have made such great sacrifices.

