Drone footage captures iIllegal rave under M6 bridge

An illegal rave being held under a bridge on the M6 has been shut down by police.

Around 30 people were spotted partying under the bridge at Junction 4 on the Warwickshire border on Saturday 27 March.

A member of the public raised the alarm that the event was being planned, with attendees given a meeting point before the location of the event would be revealed.

A thermal imaging drone and helicopter were called in after police were concerned that people may flee, fall into the nearby river or try to escape onto the motorway.

The motorway was briefly shut to minimise the risk to people there, and one woman was helped from the river after falling in.

Credit: West Midlands Police

Officers issued 22 people with £200 fines - although some attendees fled the scene.

One man was found with a suitcase carrying sound equipment, and a van believed to have been used in setting up the event has been seized after getting stuck in the mud.

The man could now face a £10,000 if he’s found to have organised the event.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd said: “This was an unauthorised event that would have been illegal outside of CoVID-19 legislation – but considering the public health context it’s an even more irresponsible act.

Officers made sure everyone was safe by closing the motorway for a short period and even helped one woman from the river. Thankfully no-one was hurt. We will be issuing 22 people with fines and will be looking to identify other people who attended the illegal gathering. Assistant Chief Constable, Chris Todd

“I understand people’s frustrations at having endured a long lockdown but amassing in large numbers like this for an unlicensed event in such a dangerous environment is not acceptable and we have to take action.”

