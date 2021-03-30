Yasmin Bodalbhai reports

Two men have been rushed to hospital after an explosion at a house in Walsall.

The pair were inside the end-terrace property on Darlaston Road in Pleck, when the explosion happened at 6.30am on Tuesday morning.

A window frame from the property also smashed through the windscreen of a passing car.

Credit: BPM Media

The driver's friend, who said he was normally a passenger in the car, said "He was driving past the house on his way to work when the explosion happened. The driver was checked over at the hospital, but he is OK and has no injuries."

Footage directly after the incident showed debris littering the road next to the property and smoke billowing from the house.

Credit: Snapper SK

Some nearby properties have been evacuated.

More than 25 firefighters are at the scene - the cause of the fire will be investigated when the building is safe.

The gas explosion provoked a huge emergency response, with 25 firefighters at the scene Credit: BPM Media

One of the injured men was taken to Walsall Manor Hospital, and the other was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham.

Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Crews arrived at Darlaston Road to find the property involved with significant damage and five people to assess. A car passing at the time of the incident was also seriously damaged as a result of the explosion. Spokeswoman, West Midlands Ambulance Service

A man at the property is said to have 'crawled' from the building following the suspected gas explosion.One resident, Connor Dutson, said he was told to get out of his property and leave the doors open.

"Our floorboards shook when it happened but I had headphones on at the time."I didn’t realise it was an explosion. I thought someone had dropped something because I heard a thud."

A police cordon has closed off the road where a gas explosion tore through an end-terrace house and severely damaged a car. Credit: BPM Media

A cordon is in place and Darlaston Road has been shut since around 7.10am, affecting traffic between Darlaston and Walsall.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause. But gas company Cadent have been on the scene all day working alongside the emergency services.