A man driving a car at up to 80mph, jumping red lights and driving the wrong way, was stopped by police when they pinned his car against a tree.

Atif Ayub led police on a six-minute pursuit through Birmingham on 17 January.

It came to an end when a police driver deliberately collided with the side of Ayub’s Seat Leon just as he took a turn that would have seen him heading into on-coming traffic on Lawley Middleway.

Atif Ayub Credit: West Midlands Police

The 25-year-old from Ward End was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving.

He admitted that, along with driving without a licence or insurance, and at Birmingham Crown Court he was jailed for 12 months on Monday 29 March.

He’s also been disqualified from driving for four-and-a-half years and must pass an extended re-test if he wishes to get his licence back.

Sergeant Lee Froggatt from Central Motorway Policing Group, said, “This is an excellent example of an appropriate and proportionate use of tactical contact to bring a pursuit of a dangerous driver to an end.”

Read more: