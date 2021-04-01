Coventry City of Culture Trust has confirmed its signature event, Coventry Moves, will now take place on 5 June, following consultations with West Midlands Police.

Martin Sutherland, Chief Executive of Coventry City of Culture Trust, says they "continue to monitor closely the wide range of challenges that are associated with planning such a hugely significant event during a pandemic.”

Its Creative Director says the ceremony, titled 'Coventry Moves', will be shown online and in broadcast.

We have been planning the event for several months, to be delivered safely within the restrictions in place, and 5 June has been widely agreed as a date that allows us to deliver the best moment for the city. Chenine Bhathena, Creative Director of Coventry City of Culture Trust

They've also confirmed that the year of culture will start on 15 May and run for 12 months. The headline event, Coventry Moves, billed as a "dusk till dawn" performance, was supposed to take place on this date.

It will open with a celebratory moment enjoyed from home, delivered under lockdown restrictions, designed to showcase the city and kick off a year of major cultural events.

Coventry will start its City of Culture celebrations in May, after they were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PA

The opening on 15 May will be followed by a street art festival and artist-designed shop windows to welcome visitors as they start to return to the City Centre. It will also include a range of events from partner organisations, including the Belgrade Theatre, Herbert Art Gallery & Museum and Warwick Arts Centre.

The UK City of Culture will run for 12 months from 15 May Credit: Coventry City of Culture Trust

Coventry Moves on 5 June will kick-start a 'Summer of Surprises' which will also feature events previously announced by the Trust including 'Tides Within Us,' an outdoor experience in Charterhouse Heritage Park, a celebration of community radio and a major Sound Systems event showcasing Coventry’s cultural links with Kingston, Jamaica.

Further announcements and tickets will be made available later in April.

