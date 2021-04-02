Clarissa Greenfield unloading easter egg donations for hospital staff.

A 7-year-old girl has delivered more than six hundred Easter eggs to hospital staff in Birmingham.

Clarissa Greenfield, from Ashby-de-la-Zouch, had been collecting the chocolate eggs to thank staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for their work during the pandemic.

The 614 Easter eggs have been collected through donations from local shops and the generosity of family and friends.

Clarissa has managed to collect more than 600 easter eggs from the community. Credit: Felicity Greenfield

And when asked why she decided to pick chocolate eggs, she responded "everyone likes chocolate".

Clarissa chose Queen Elizabeth Hospital after the staff there helped save her grandmother's life three years ago when she had two brain aneurysms.

Denise, Clarissa's grandmother, says the two have a strong bond and that Clarissa was very upset when she found out about her grannie's diagnosis.

After spending a lot of time around the hospital staff while her grandmother was being treated, it made Clarissa want to show her appreciation for their incredible support.

I just think she's amazing and she's just a little girl that's got a heart of gold. Denise Mansfield, Clarissa's grandmother

The Director of Fundraising at University Hospitals Birmingham Trust Charity, Charlotte Schofield, says the donation is definitely something the staff need during these difficult times to help lift their spirits.

It just brings a smile to their faces and that's what we really want to do. Charlotte Schofield, UHB Charity Fundraiser

This isn't the first time Clarissa has shown her appreciation for frontline workers.

In May 2020 the little girl cycled 100 miles in 10 consecutive days to raise over £1500 for NHS charities - after only learning to ride her bike the summer before.

And during lockdown last April Clarissa handmade 600 key-rings, with the label 'after the storm there is always a rainbow', which she delivered in her local area to remind people they weren't alone.

