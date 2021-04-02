Girl who was given two percent chance of survival celebrates 16th birthday

A baby girl who was given just a two percent chance of surviving a major heart condition is getting ready to celebrate her 16th birthday.

Her parents described her as a miracle baby because she was born with two holes in her heart - she'd had a stroke and the chances of her survival were slim.

Tia Standing, from Beeston in Nottingham, defied all odds and tomorrow she turns 16.

She said: "Sometimes I'll get chest pains and stuff but that's stuff you have to deal with, but it's all good."

Fifteen years after we first met Tia, we've been back to see how she's getting on.

Rajiv Popat reports

Read more: