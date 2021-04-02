An elderly woman has died after suffering serious injuries in a dog attack in Rowley Regis on Friday afternoon.

The woman, in her 80s, was found in the back garden of a property in Boundary Avenue having "sustained dog bite injuries".

Emergency teams at the scene Credit: SnapperSK

In a statement West Midlands Police said two dogs, not believed to belong to the woman, had managed to get into her garden "and she was attacked."

"She sustained dog bite injuries although a post mortem will take place in due course to establish the cause of death," the statement continued.

The house in Rowley Regis where investigations are taking place Credit: SnapperSK

The force said a 43-year-old local man had been detained on suspicion of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and death is caused.

He remains in custody for questioning.

A police cordon in place Credit: SnapperSK

The animals have both been seized, their breed is not yet known.

West Midlands Police said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this deeply distressing time."