A woman who died after suffering serious injuries in a dog attack in Rowley Regis has named as Lucille Downer

The 85-year-old great-grandmother was found in the back garden of a property in Boundary Avenue having "sustained dog bite injuries" on Friday (April 2).

Emergency teams at the scene Credit: SnapperSK

It's understood two dogs managed to get through a fence hole in a neighbouring property.

Neighbours had rushed to her aid at around 3.20pm but she was sadly confirmed dead at the scene soon afterwards.

The house in Rowley Regis where investigations are taking place Credit: SnapperSK

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and death was caused.

He has been bailed with conditions pending further enquiries.

A police cordon in place Credit: SnapperSK

The animals have both been seized. Their breed is not yet known.

West Midlands Police Superintendent Phil Asquith said they are trying to establish the breeds of the dogs.

He added his thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this deeply distressing time.

Lucille had sustained dog bite injuries and officers have confirmed a post mortem examination will take place in due course.

This afternoon her family paid tribute to her.