Woman who died after dog attack in Rowley Regis named as great-grandmother Lucille Downer
A woman who died after suffering serious injuries in a dog attack in Rowley Regis has named as Lucille Downer
The 85-year-old great-grandmother was found in the back garden of a property in Boundary Avenue having "sustained dog bite injuries" on Friday (April 2).
It's understood two dogs managed to get through a fence hole in a neighbouring property.
Neighbours had rushed to her aid at around 3.20pm but she was sadly confirmed dead at the scene soon afterwards.
A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and death was caused.
He has been bailed with conditions pending further enquiries.
The animals have both been seized. Their breed is not yet known.
West Midlands Police Superintendent Phil Asquith said they are trying to establish the breeds of the dogs.
He added his thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this deeply distressing time.
Lucille had sustained dog bite injuries and officers have confirmed a post mortem examination will take place in due course.
This afternoon her family paid tribute to her.
Lucille was a mother, grandmother and great- grandmother who spent her working years as a cook at Bromford House Care Home in West Bromwich. Lucille was born in Jamaica and emigrated to the UK in her early 20s. Since arriving in the UK, Rowley Regis has always been her home and her family will miss her dearly.