Two dogs have been "humanely destroyed" after killing a great-grandmother in a sustained garden attack in Rowley Regis.

Lucille Downer, who was 85, died after the attack at her home on Boundary Avenue yesterday afternoon. Police say the two dogs escaped through a neighbouring property through a hole in the fence. Her family said they will "miss her dearly".

Ms Downer was attacked in her garden in Rowley Regis yesterday afternoon. Credit: PA

The ownership of the dogs has been voluntarily transferred to police. The animals were initially tranquilised and taken to a nearby kennels and have since been put down, as they could "never be rehomed due to the violent attack", according to police. Further analysis will be undertaken to determine their breed.

A 43-year-old man arrested on suspicion of being the person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control has been bailed pending further inquiries.