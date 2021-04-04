Pictures from SnapperSK

An investigation has been launched after a teenager was shot in Wolverhampton.

Emergency services were called to Hughes Avenue just after 4:15pm yesterday afternoon (April 3).

An 18-year-old woman was found with chest injuries and she was taken to hospital.

She remains in a critical but stable condition.

Detectives say a gun was found nearby and enquiries are ongoing to establish whether it's connected.

West Midlands Police are urging anyone with information to contact them by calling 101, and quoting log 2814 of 3 April.