LCFC Women promoted to FA Women’s Super League

Leicester secured promotion to the Women's Super League for the first time after beating London City Lionesses 2-0 at home.

The Foxes won the Women's Championship title with two games remaining, having won 15 of their 18 league fixtures this season, losing just once. A 12-game winning run lifted them eight points clear of second-placed Durham.

Aston Villa, promoted to WSL last season, currently occupy the single relegation slot but four teams, including Birmingham, West Ham and Bristol City are separated by just three points.

Leicester City Women, founded as an independent club in 2004, only turned fully professional in 2020 after being bought by Leicester's parent company King Power.