A two-week-old baby has died after a car involved in a collision with another car then struck a pram in Walsall.

The young boy was being pushed in a pram by his family at around 4pm on Sunday (April 4) in Brownhills' High Street.

A vehicle, believed to be a BMW, was involved in the collision.

The baby suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital after the emergency services were called. A relative suffered a shoulder injury but nobody else was injured.

A two-week-old baby has died following a fatal collision on Brownhills' High Street. Credit: SnapperSK

The driver had left the scene.

Shortly afterwards, a 34-year-old man was arrested in Bloxwich.

He was taken into custody and is being questioned on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

A section of the High Street has been closed to allow detectives to carry out enquiries.

The road is likely to remain blocked throughout the evening.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or who may have dash cam footage to contact them.