WBA 'appalled' after striker Callum Robinson is subjected to racist online abuse

West Bromwich Albion have contacted police after striker Callum Robinson was subjected to racist abuse on social media.

The club said it happened after the 26-year-old scored twice in their 5-2 victory over Chelsea on Saturday, April 3.

The Republic of Ireland international will be given help and support by the his club following the incident.

Callum Robinson scored twice in West Bromwich Albion's 5-2 victory over Chelsea. Credit: PA Images