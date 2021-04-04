WBA 'appalled' after striker Callum Robinson is subjected to racist online abuse
West Bromwich Albion have contacted police after striker Callum Robinson was subjected to racist abuse on social media.
The club said it happened after the 26-year-old scored twice in their 5-2 victory over Chelsea on Saturday, April 3.
The Republic of Ireland international will be given help and support by the his club following the incident.
Albion will continue to confront all forms of discrimination and will assist the authorities with their inquiries, seeking the toughest available legal punishment. It is deeply disturbing that scoring two goals in a football match can provoke a reaction of this kind. There is No Room For Racism. Anywhere. Challenge it, report it, change it.