Top of the bill in next month’s bumper round of elections is the race to become West Midlands Mayor.

And that race changed shape a little today with the withdrawal of an Independent candidate who has now endorsed the Conservative’s Andy Street.

Entrepreneur Ashvir Sangha, 32, launched his campaign last February and has been running under the banner “Our West Midlands”.

Today he released a Twitter video in which he said he was pulling out as, "it's clear that this is a two horse race between Mayor Andy Street and his Labour challenger Liam Byrne."

Mr Sangha praised the incumbent Mayor for his skills, character and connections, describing his Labour opponent Liam Byrne as a traditional politician and “Labour Party lifer” who represented the “same old politics”.

Accepting the endorsement, Andy Street said he had always seen Mr Sangha as someone of principles and ideas, some of which he hopes he can incorporate going forward.

In response, a spokesperson for the Liam Byrne campaign told me, “it is irresponsible for a Tory Mayor to be describing a fringe, anti-lockdown candidate as ‘one of the most thoughtful and ideas-filled’ candidates”.

Both the Liberal Democrat and Green candidates have rejected the notion of a two-horse race, insisting that the different voting system in a Mayoral election allows people more scope to express a different choice.

What does the Mayor of the West Midlands do?

The West Midlands Mayor is the chair of the West Midlands Combined Authority and has power over transport, planning and housing, and some aspects of jobs, training and the economy.

The Mayor represents the West Midlands in negotiations over any further transfers of powers from central government to the region.

The Mayor’s patch includes the traditionally Labour-dominated cities of Birmingham and Coventry, the Conservative heartland of Solihull, and the Black Country boroughs of Walsall, Sandwell and Dudley along with the city of Wolverhampton, which have all swung away from Labour and towards the Conservatives in recent years.

Who are the candidates so far?

In the first mayoral vote in 2017, Andy Street defeated the Labour MEP Sion Simon by the narrowest of margins. This year, his Labour opponent is the former minister and current MP for Hodge Hill, Liam Byrne.

Forensic Accountant Jenny Wilkinson has been selected as the Liberal Democrat candidate, and the Green Party candidate is Steve Caudwell, a councillor in Solihull.

The Reform Party, which has grown out of Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party, is represented by Pete Durnell who ran for Mayor under the UKIP banner in 2017.

WIth today’s withdrawal of Ashvir Sangha, there are now two known independent candidates; transport campaigner Tim Weller and the leader of the Christian party “Yeshua”, Colin Rankine.

Nominations close at 4pm this Thursday.

