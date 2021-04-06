Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service

Crews were called to two moorlands fires in the Peak district over the Easter Weekend.

The first incident required six crews at Rushup Edge near Castletown, in Derbyshire, on Saturday afternoon.

Peak District rangers and mountain rescue teams also helped prevent the blaze from spreading and harming pregnant ewes nearby.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was started by a disposable barbecue, after witnesses recalled seeing people cooking by a footpath.

The barbecue was found at the scene of the fire, and the fire service tweeted urging people to leave their barbecues at home.

Drone footage released by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service shows the devastating aftermath of the fire on the Peak District landscape, blackening the grass.

Crews from Hathersedge and Bradwell were called to a second fire on Sunday afternoon in Upper Padley. Smoke was visible from a distance but the fire was kept under control.

It comes after six fire crews tackled a blaze at Birchen Edge in Baslow on Tuesday 30 March, where 1 hectare of bracken and grassland was destroyed.

The incident was the first moorlands fire in the county this year, on the hottest day of the year so far.

If you see or know of anyone having a BBQ or campfire in the moors let FireStoppers know anonymously on 0800 169 5558.

