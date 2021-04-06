NHS Trust prosecution after two patients died in Dudley

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust is being prosecuted following two incidents where patients died, after they were allegedly exposed to "significant risk of avoidable harm" at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley, West Midlands.

Russells Hall hospital

The Care Quality Commission said it was bringing the criminal prosecution against the Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust over two alleged breaches of regulations 12 and 22 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014, which relate to ensuring patients receive safe care and treatment.

The first hearing will take place tomorrow at Dudley Magistrates' Court at 10am.

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust is the main provider of hospital and adult community services to Dudley, parts of the Sandwell borough and parts of South Staffordshire and Wyre Forest - that's around 450,000 people.

It has three sites - including Russells Hall Hospital, which caters for urgent care, medical care, surgery, children and young people, maternity, outpatients, diagnostics, end of life and critical care.

The hospital was last inspected by the Care Quality Commission in February, to check how they were responding to winter pressures. The urgent and emergency services were examined, and it achieved an overall rating of 'Requires Improvement.'