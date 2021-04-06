Pictures from Ashley Kirk in Sandiacre, Derbyshire

Snow has fallen across the Midlands today, exactly one week since parts of the region reached a record-breaking 23 degrees - a higher temperature than Egypt and Las Vegas normally reach in March.

The West Midlands woke to a frosty start, and scattered snow showers fell from noon onwards with bitterly cold winds.

This road in Leek, Staffordshire, got a dusting of snow exactly a week after record-breaking sunshine Credit: Cliff Salt

In the East Midlands, a sunny and frosty Tuesday morning also developed into scattered snow and it was bitterly cold.

People shared their videos of snow on social media.

Temperatures reached highs of just 6 degrees, a marked difference from highs of 22 and 23 degrees last week.

It comes just days after a sunny Easter weekend, and a week after record-breaking temperatures.

Tonight temperatures are expected to fall further.

East Midlands:

Tuesday night will be the coldest night of the year so far with a low of -2 degrees. Wednesday will bring sunshine and blue skies after a frosty morning.

West Midlands:

Widespread frost over Tuesday night with a low of -2 degrees, making it the coldest night of 2021 so far. Wednesday will bring sunshine and cloud with a high of 8 degrees.

