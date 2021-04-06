Spring weather: From record-breaking high temperatures to snow storms in April and the coldest night of the year so far
Pictures from Ashley Kirk in Sandiacre, Derbyshire
Snow has fallen across the Midlands today, exactly one week since parts of the region reached a record-breaking 23 degrees - a higher temperature than Egypt and Las Vegas normally reach in March.
The West Midlands woke to a frosty start, and scattered snow showers fell from noon onwards with bitterly cold winds.
In the East Midlands, a sunny and frosty Tuesday morning also developed into scattered snow and it was bitterly cold.
People shared their videos of snow on social media.
Temperatures reached highs of just 6 degrees, a marked difference from highs of 22 and 23 degrees last week.
It comes just days after a sunny Easter weekend, and a week after record-breaking temperatures.
Tonight temperatures are expected to fall further.
East Midlands:
Tuesday night will be the coldest night of the year so far with a low of -2 degrees. Wednesday will bring sunshine and blue skies after a frosty morning.
West Midlands:
Widespread frost over Tuesday night with a low of -2 degrees, making it the coldest night of 2021 so far. Wednesday will bring sunshine and cloud with a high of 8 degrees.
