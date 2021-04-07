Police want to speak to the sender of a Valentine's card which left a woman feeling "extremely alarmed and upset".

Police have released this footage. Credit: West Midlands Police

Coventry Police say the sender claims to have been following the woman for a year, and that he loves her.

The card was posted through the woman's door in Wood End, Coventry, between midnight and 3.55pm on Monday 15 February.

Police have now released this footage, and say they need to speak to the man captured following the incident.

Police say anyone who recognises this man should message them via live chat or call 101 quoting 20CV/45997E/21.