Man arrested after child found dead at house in Leicester

A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of an infant, after police were called to a house in Glen Park Avenue in Glenfield shortly before 8am.

Officers were alerted by East Midlands Ambulance Service who reported the death.

Police say the death is currently being treated as unexplained and they're working to establish the full circumstances.

"This is an extremely sad incident involving the death of an infant at a property. Our officers remain in the area carrying out full inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident. As part of our initial inquiries, a man has been arrested in connection with the incident and currently remains in police custody. Our investigation remains at a very early stage at this time."

- Detective Inspector Henry Henderson, Leicestershire Police