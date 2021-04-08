Teenager in stable condition following machete attack in Handsworth

Pictures from Snapper SK

A teenager has been left badly hurt in hospital after being attacked by two men with machetes in Handsworth, Birmingham.

It happened just before 2pm on Booth Street on Wednesday afternoon. It's believed his attackers fled the scene in a car towards Soho Road.

The 18-year-old victim suffered serious injuries to his face and back. A paramedic arrived with police cars, where the teen was rushed to hospital - he now remains in a stable condition.

Police say "it was a shocking attack in broad daylight" and their search for the attackers is ongoing. Credit: Snapper SK

Police say they are speaking with witnesses and urged anyone with information on the "shocking attack" to get in touch.

A teenager was attacked by two men with machetes in Booth Street on 7 April just before 2pm. The 18-year-old was taken to hospital with serious back and facial injuries, where he remains in a stable condition. His attackers are believed to have made off in a car towards Soho Road. A cordon was in place for forensic examination, but the road has since re-opened, and we are speaking to witnesses. West Midlands Police

West Midlands Ambulance Service sent an ambulance, a paramedic officer and a critical care paramedic and doctor to treat the victim.

A spokesman for the service said: “Crews treated one patient, a man, for injuries not believed to be life threatening and he was taken to hospital on blue lights and sirens for further treatment.”