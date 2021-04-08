Stoke-on-Trent's main coronavirus memorial has been trashed just days after it was unveiled.

Flowers have been ripped out of a wreath laid as a mark of respect to the 703 Stoke-on-Trent residents who have lost their lives to coronavirus.And a plaque paying tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore has also been vandalised within the memorial at Fenton Park.

Local residents have condemned the vandalism of the memorials, which had only recently been put up. Credit: BPM

Stoke-on-Trent Lord Mayor Ross Irving unveiled the memorial last month to mark 12 months since the start of the first coronavirus lockdown.The garden of reflection includes a fruit tree and a commemorative plaque to pay tribute to those who have lost their lives to Covid-19.A bench was also dedicated to healthcare workers and volunteers who had lost their lives in the fight against the virus.

Local residents have condemned the attack that was discovered on Wednesday 7 April.

It's disgusting and disrespectful when people have lost people to coronavirus. I hope they find out who is responsible. "We know a few people who have died through Covid-19 and it's not nice. We should be grateful that the council chose to put a memorial in Fenton Park as it's good to have it in Fenton Emma Owen, Fenton resident

A commemorative plaque at Stoke-on-Trent's main coronavirus memorial has been destroyed Credit: BPM

Karen Smith, also from Fenton, said: "It's shocking how people can be so thoughtless. I don't understand why somebody would do that sort of thing."Maybe there needs to be some CCTV installed, but that's a cost to the council."

Some people just don't have any respect for anything. It's awful and makes you feel like why bother having anything nice. Karen Smith, Fenton resident

"The plaque with Captain Tom on being destroyed is horrible," says resident Annah Williams. "This was a nice place for people to come. We come here every day andalways see people having a look around."

