‘He was a great character’: The people who got to know Prince Philip

Many caught a glimpse of the Duke of Edinburgh during his visits to the Midlands over the years.

Crowds always lined the streets as he visited, at the side of the Queen.

Some, however, got to know him personally, through their work for the Royal Family.

Two gentlemen who worked on the Royal Yacht Britannia shared their memories of service with ITV News Central.

Royal Yacht Britannia Credit: PA

Tom Suddes, a former royal photographer, trained at RAF Cosford in Shropshire, and worked on board the ship documenting royal life.

Credit: Tom Suddes

He was a great character, he had a great sense of humour, but if he asked you a question you had to have the answer.

Tom Suddes worked as a royal photographer

David Rushforth, who lives in Hartlebury, Worcestershire, was stationed on the Royal Yacht Britannia in the 1970s as a CPO Engineer.

David Rushforth was stationed on the Royal Yacht Britannia in the 1970s

He remembers the politeness of the Royals.

It was just the privilege of serving the Royals and the thank yous we got at the end of the trip when Her Majesty the Queen and His Royal Highness Prince Philip always paid us a visit to say thank you for everything.

Justin Welby Credit: PA

ITV News Central spoke to the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in 2017, just after the Duke retired.

He paid tribute to the huge impact he had on the country.

What he achieved is remarkable, without ever making a fuss about himself. Confident, determined, clear leadership. Everything from youth through to wildlife, the environment, agriculture - extraordinary.

