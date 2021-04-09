Prince Philip: The Midlands remembers The Duke of Edinburgh who has died aged 99

play-icon Created with Sketch.

Flag lowered to half mast as a mark of respect at Derby City Council. Pictures from Ashley Kirk

Tributes have flooded in after Buckingham Palace announced the Duke of Edinburgh has died aged 99.

Across the region, the Union Flag is being lowered to half mast as a mark of respect.

Nottingham City Council is marking the death of Prince Philip by lowering the Council House flag and by opening a book of condolence Credit: Nottingham City Council

A tweet from Birmingham Cathedral shares a photo of the flag in Cathedral Square lowered to half mast, and a prayer dedicated to the Duke.

The Union flag is flying at half mast above the Council House, following news of the death of the Duke of Edinburgh. Credit: Birmingham City Council

Flags have been lowered to half mast at Rushcliffe Arena where the council are based Credit: Rushcliffe Council

A full statement from the Palace said: "It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

"His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"Further announcements will made in due course.

"The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss."

The Queen and Prince Philip were married for over 70 years. Credit: PA

How else are people showing their respects?

As a mark of respect, black armbands are being made available to be worn by staff at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire. Volunteers at the site are recipients of The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

A statement from the National Memorial Arboretum said "he was gracious and generous in his support" for the memorial site over many years.

Prince Philip at the National Memorial Arboretum in 2016 Credit: PA

Meanwhile, Derby Cathedral and Coventry Cathedral are to hold a special service on Friday evening, which will also be live-streamed online.

Nottingham City Council have announced a book of condolence will be opened as tribute to the Duke.

Stratford-upon-Avon Town Council have announced tributes in memory of Prince Philip should be placed in the Garden of Remembrance, on College Street.

In Derby, people reacted to the news with with sadness.

Politicians and community leaders have been sharing their thoughts

Suleman Nagdi, a community figure in Leicester who is spokesman for the Federation of Muslim Organisations, said the Duke was "extremely easy to speak to" and he took a great interest in the different communities living in the city.

Robert Jenrick, MP for Newark and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities & Local Government, said “we owe Prince Philip an extraordinary debt for a long life of service.

"His qualities of fortitude, commitment and duty were truly exceptional. The nation and Commonwealth will mourn the passing of a great man. Thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family.”

Prince Philip with William and Harry in 2006. Credit: PA

Shadow Health Secretary, Jonathan Ashworth MP, said “people across Leicester and the country will be saddened by the news.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was an extraordinary public service. I remember how he and Her Majesty were met with great fondness when they visited De Montfort University. Our thoughts and condolences to Her Majesty and family.”

Jess Phillips, MP for Birmingham Yardley said: “how sad for the Queen losing her husband of so many years.

"My thoughts are with her especially. What a life, I hope that is a comfort."

The Queen and the duke wave from Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day. Credit: PA

Sports clubs across the region have shared their tributes and condolences to the Royal Family.

Tweets have been shared, expressing their sadness at the news.

Derby County said it was "an honour" to welcome the Duke to the opening of Pride Park Stadium in 1997.

