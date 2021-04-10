Murder investigation launched after 20-year-old man ran over in Halfords car park
Credit: Snapper SK
A murder investigation has been launch after a man was run over on a car park in Birmingham last night (Friday 9 April).
Police were called to reports of disorder on the car park of Halfords on Coventry Road in Sheldon, just before midnight. A 20-year-old man was found under a white Volkswagen Golf, after having apparently been run over. He had serious head injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.
Members of the public detained a 25-year-old man at the scene and he was then arrested on suspicion of murder.
Officers remain at the scene today as investigations continue and are in the process of recovering CCTV.Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch on 101.