Credit: Snapper SK

A murder investigation has been launch after a man was run over on a car park in Birmingham last night (Friday 9 April).

Police were called to reports of disorder on the car park of Halfords on Coventry Road in Sheldon, just before midnight. A 20-year-old man was found under a white Volkswagen Golf, after having apparently been run over. He had serious head injuries and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Members of the public detained a 25-year-old man at the scene and he was then arrested on suspicion of murder.

Credit: Snapper SK

Officers remain at the scene today as investigations continue and are in the process of recovering CCTV.Anyone with information has been asked to get in touch on 101.