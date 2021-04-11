Two arrested after baby found dead in Wolverhampton supermarket car park

Two people have been arrested after a newborn baby was found dead in a supermarket car park in Bilston, near Wolverhampton.

A 21-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the baby boy's death and are currently in custody.

West Midlands Police issued an appeal to find the mother of the baby, after he was found just after 9am yesterday (11th April).

Officers say they've since identified the mother, who has been taken to hospital "to receive appropriate care."

A post mortem examination will be carried out on the baby boy, who was not thought to be at full-term.

This was a devastating discovery which I know has shocked and saddened many people.

I understand this is an emotive event however I’d ask people not to speculate on the circumstances of this tragedy, it’s unhelpful to our investigation which we are working through with dignity and care. Detective Inspector Tim Draper, West Midlands Police