South Africa Covid-19 variant found in Smethwick

A case of the South Africa variant of Covid-19 has been identified in Sandwell.

Sandwell Council say the person lives in the Soho and Victoria ward of Smethwick, and it is a single case, although their contacts are being tested.

Lisa McNally, Director of Public Health in Sandwell, said:

“There is no evidence at this stage that this case has any links to another case of the South African variant found in the Oldbury/Tipton area or any cases found in other neighbouring areas.

She confirmed there will be no extra restrictions put in place, and schools and workplaces in the area can continue to operate as normal.

It comes as the next stage in the government's roadmap of lockdown is due to get underway tomorrow, with the opening of hairdressers, outdoor facilities at pubs, gyms, and non-essential shops.

Lisa McNally added that "this serves as a reminder that this pandemic has not gone away. We all need to remain vigilant in keeping 2 metres distance from others, wearing face coverings and washing our hands.”

If further testing is required in the area, the council says residents will be informed over the coming days.