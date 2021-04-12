A pub in Coventry which reopened at midnight is already under investigation after a long queue was seen forming outside.

Pictures show more than 100 people lining the street outside the Oak Inn as coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased.

Credit: SnapperSK

The pub had advertised plans to open its large outdoor space with heaters, marquees and blankets.

However, images inside the venue's garden showed pub-goers well spaced out, and following Covid restrictions of no more than six people per table.

Credit: SnapperSK

Credit: SnapperSK

A Coventry City Council spokeswoman confirmed the pub is under investigation.

We would like to remind everyone about the importance of following the rules.

This includes social distancing and staying two metres apart, wearing face coverings in public and washing hands regularly when visiting hospitality venues.

We will be investigating any venue reported to not be following these rules or having difficulties with large queues or unmanageable amounts of visitors. Coventry City Council

Darren Lee, the owner of the Oak Inn, said he could not respond to the Council as it had not yet contacted him, but said he believed the venue had worked within the rules: "We always do things safely and properly...we were able to get outside as per the national guidelines."

He added it was a "great night" and "fantastic" to be able to reopen after months of being unable to do so.

The scenes came as Boris Johnson urged the public to "behave responsibly" as pubs, shops and a range of leisure venues were allowed to reopen with social distancing measures in place for the first time this year.

